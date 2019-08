Aug 6 (Reuters) - Australia’s Aveo Group on Tuesday revealed that Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc has offered A$1.27 billion ($859.4 million) in cash to acquire the retirement-home operator.

Brookfield’s proposal values Aveo at A$2.195 per share, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 1.4778 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)