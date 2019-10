DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Dubai-based Averda International, one of the largest waste management firms in the Middle East and North Africa, has hired banks to arrange a $325 million bond, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.

Barclays, Citi and HSBC have been hired as coordinators for the deal and they are joint bookrunners along with Banca IMI, Bank ABC, Emirates NBD Capital and First Abu Dhabi Bank. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia)