Aveva CEO Craig Hayman steps down

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Aveva Group said on Tuesday its chief executive Craig Hayman had decided to quit and Peter Herweck would be seconded from its major shareholder Schneider Electric as his replacement from May 1.

The industrial software company said its revenue for the year to end March 2021 was flat year-on-year on an organic constant currency basis, reflecting the disruption related to the COVID-19 crisis during the first half. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alistair Smout)