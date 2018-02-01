Britain's Aveva Group appoints Craig Hayman as CEO

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s Aveva Group, which has agreed to a tie-up with France’s Schneider Electric, on Thursday appointed Craig Hayman as chief executive officer effective from Feb. 19.

Hayman will join from U.S. computer software firm PTC Inc , taking over from James Kidd, who will move to become deputy CEO and chief financial officer of Aveva.

Schneider Electric will take a 60 percent stake in an enlarged industrial software business with Aveva worth about 3 billion pounds ($4.27 billion).