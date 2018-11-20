Industrials
November 20, 2018 / 7:25 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Aveva's first-half profit rises 54 pct, confident on outlook

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Aveva Group, the British industrial software company that tied up with a unit of France’s Schneider Electric, reported a 54 percent rise in first-half profit on a pro-forma basis and said it was confident about its outlook.

The company reported adjusted pretax profit of 60.5 million pounds ($78 million) on revenue for the combined group of 343 million pounds, up 11 percent, for the six months to end-Sept, helped by a generally positive trend in its end-markets. ($1 = 0.7790 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.