Aveva's first-half profit rises 54 pct, confident on outlook

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Aveva Group, the British industrial software company that tied up with a unit of France’s Schneider Electric, reported a 54 percent rise in first-half profit on a pro-forma basis and said it was confident about its outlook.

The company reported adjusted pretax profit of 60.5 million pounds ($78 million) on revenue for the combined group of 343 million pounds, up 11 percent, for the six months to end-Sept, helped by a generally positive trend in its end-markets. ($1 = 0.7790 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)