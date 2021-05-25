Aveva confident on outlook as most of its markets improve

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - British industrial software company Aveva said the business environment had improved in most of its major markets following disruption caused by COVID-19 in the first half of its last financial year, giving it confidence about the year ahead.

The company, which completed the acquisition of OSIsoft just before its year-end, on Tuesday met expectations by reporting revenue of 820.4 million pounds ($1.16 billion), down 1.6%, and adjusted earnings of 226.4 million pounds, up 4.4%, for the year to end-March.