AVI-SPL's US$370m loan finalized with steepest discount in four years

NEW YORK, July 2 (LPC) - AVI-SPL needed two tries and the steepest discount in four years to syndicate a US$370m leveraged loan to an investor base concerned about the health of an audiovisual company reliant on businesses shut out of buildings amid the coronavirus.

A group of arrangers led by Bank of America was able to sell the loan backing the company’s buyout by private equity firm Marlin Equity Partners at a discount of 85.5 cents on the dollar in late June, four months after its initial attempt, according to two sources familiar with the financing.

The sale price was the widest discount offered on a leveraged loan since June 2016, when the debt to back the buyout of software company Veritas was sold at 85 cents, according to Refinitiv LPC data.

The coronavirus has slashed growth prospects and immediate cash flow generation for AVI-SPL, which derives a portion of its revenue through on-site audiovisual services, according to Moody’s Investors Service. Certain audio and video collaboration projects have also been halted indefinitely, dealing a potential blow to the company’s second quarter operating results as offices remain largely empty and workers shelter at home.

US companies contemplating a smaller office space in the aftermath of the pandemic may also negatively impact AVI-SPL’s teleconferencing installation services, the ratings firm said.

The second half of 2020 may see a turn in AVI-SPL’s fortunes, though, as offices seek to reopen, leading Moody’s to hold the company’s corporate and first-lien loan ratings at B2, though with a negative outlook.

TOUGH SELL

AVI-SPL’s loan was launched into the syndicated loan market for a second time on June 10, after the initial attempt was withdrawn in early March as Covid-19 hampered deal sell downs.

Lenders had until June 24 to commit to terms of 525bp over Libor and a discount of 94 cents, the two sources said. Investor pushback, however, led the arranging banks to reoffer the seven-year loan last week at the 525bp margin with the wider 85.5 cent discount.

In February, AVI-SPL shopped the loan at 475bp over Libor and a discount of 99 cents. At the time, a more borrower-friendly market allowed companies to raise cheap new debt and slash interest rates on existing loans.

But as coronavirus began to spread and the scale of the health crisis began to take hold, investors flocked to less risky assets and some syndicated loans were withdrawn. Leveraged loans backing acquisitions, in particular, struggled to gain traction with a buyside attempting to assess risk as government-mandated shelter-in-place restrictions were implemented, according to the two sources.

“It was bad timing. Covid happened and the deal got pulled the first time around,” said one investor that looked at the loan. “Then the company’s bookings for April and May were soft and this made folks a bit uncomfortable during the second syndication.”

Bank of America, Barclays, Guggenheim, KKR Capital Markets and Macquarie arranged the loan.

Marlin said in April that it completed the acquisition and planned to merge AVI-SPL with Whitlock, another audiovisual services provider and existing portfolio holding.

Spokespersons for Marlin, AVI-SPL, Guggenheim, KKR and Macquarie were not immediately available for comment. Spokespersons for Bank of America and Barclays declined to comment.