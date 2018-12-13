Avianca Brasil airline investor says seeking cash injection

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bolivian-born airline investor German Efromovich, whose holding company controls Avianca Holdings and Avianca Brasil, told Reuters on Thursday that he is in talks with unidentified funds to inject cash into his struggling Brazil-based carrier.

Avianca Brasil filed for bankruptcy on Monday after recurring losses and a wave of airplane repossession lawsuits. Efromovich did not say whether the cash injection would be in the form of loans or equity. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Christian Plumb)