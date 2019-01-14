Avianca Brasil pledges to cut fleet but avoids immediate plane seizures

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Airline Avianca Brasil will slash its fleet and return leased planes to owners who are seeking to repossess them, a lawyer for the airline said on Monday, adding that details had yet to be finalized.

The Avianca Brasil lawyer, who spoke on condition that he not be named, also said that the aircraft lessors had agreed to grant the airline 15 more days to operate the planes while the two parties try to reach a deal on delinquent lease payments. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Christian Plumb)