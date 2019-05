SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - A bankruptcy auction for struggling carrier Avianca Brasil that was scheduled for Tuesday has been suspended through a last-minute injunction, according to a legal document seen by Reuters.

The suspension could put further stress into Avianca Brasil, which has struggled to maintain its operations afloat. It is unclear when a new auction will be scheduled. The suspension was first reported by newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun)