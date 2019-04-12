Avianca Brasil cancels 153 flights as it risks losing 30 pct of its fleet

SAO PAULO, April 12 (Reuters) - Struggling carrier Avianca Brasil said on Friday it had canceled 153 flights scheduled to take place between Monday and Wednesday of next week as it risked losing 30 percent of its fleet over the weekend.

A representative said the carrier was operating with 35 planes but could lose 9 of them by Sunday, due to a claim by lessor Aircastle. Avianca Brasil filed for bankruptcy protection in December after falling behind on lease payments. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Sandra Maler)