Avianca Brasil lessor says it will seek earlier return of 10 jets

SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Aircastle Ltd will try to repossess 10 planes from Avianca Brasil before the Feb. 1 expiration of a 15-day stay on repossessions from the struggling airline, a spokesperson for the aircraft lessor said on Friday.

Avianca Brasil filed for bankruptcy in December, setting off a scramble to repossess its planes. Brazil’s aviation regulator said on Thursday it would seek to ground a separate group of 10 planes at the request of a different lessor, GECAS. Put together, the two lessors own 40 percent of the carrier’s fleet. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Christian Plumb)