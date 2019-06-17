Brazil court allows carrier Avianca Brasil to have bankruptcy auction

SAO PAULO, June 17 (Reuters) - A Brazilian appeals court ruled on Monday that airline Avianca Brasil should be allowed to hold a bankruptcy auction, in which it is expected to sell its most coveted airport landing and departure rights.

The bankruptcy auction had been originally scheduled for early May, but was suspended after an injunction was issued. Brazil’s two largest carriers, Latam Airlines Group and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, are expected to bid on the assets. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)