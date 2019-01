SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s aviation regulator ANAC said on Friday it would no longer ground 10 planes operated by Avianca Brasil, which represented 20 percent of the struggling carrier’s fleet.

ANAC had said on Thursday that it was grounding the planes at the request of its owner, lessor GE Capital Services. Avianca Brasil filed for bankruptcy in December after falling behind on lease payments on the planes it operates. (Editing by Christian Plumb)