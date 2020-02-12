Colombia searches Avianca offices in Airbus bribery probe

BOGOTA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Colombia’s attorney general’s office searched the offices of embattled airline Avianca on Wednesday as part of an investigation into an alleged bribery scheme involving European manufacturer Airbus .

Airbus has reached a plea bargain with prosecutors in Britain, France and the United States and agreed to pay a record $4 billion in fines over bribery and corruption stretching back at least 15 years.

Avianca said last week it had hired a law firm to investigate its relationship with Airbus and determine if it had been a victim of any wrongdoing.

Computer equipment at Avianca’s offices thought to contain “detailed information” prompted Wednesday’s search as part of an effort to “obtain probatory material,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

“Since not all the requested equipment was handed over at the headquarters of the company, the attorney general’s office ordered a search warrant,” added the statement, which was accompanied by a photograph of officials at the airline’s office.

A representative from Avianca confirmed a search had taken place and the airline was due to hold a press event on Thursday.

Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Luis Jaime Acosta; Editing by Tom Brown)