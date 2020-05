May 10 (Reuters) - Colombian airline Avianca Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday after saying last month there is “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business due to the coronavirus crisis.

Avianca, Latin America’s second-largest airline, estimated liabilities between $1 billion to $10 billion in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis)