BOGOTA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Airline Avianca Holdings SA will begin negotiations with Airbus to reduce to as few as 50 planes from 100 it had agreed to purchase in 2015, the chief executive of the Latin American company said.

Avianca is also seeking a strategic alliance with German airline Lufthansa, chief executive Hernan Rincon said late on Sunday, part of its bid to expand in Europe. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta, Julia Symmes Cobb; editing by Grant McCool)