SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Colombian airline Avianca Holdings on Friday said it had canceled an order of 17 Airbus A320 Neo aircraft and delayed deliveries on 35 others, according to a securities filing.

Avianca said this would reduce its financial commitments between 2020 and 2022 by $2.6 billion. The Colombian carrier has recently shifted its strategy to a focus on profitability from growth. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Christian Plumb)