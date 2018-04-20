Q&A: Kreindler's Justin Green on what post-Southwest 1380 lawsuits might look like

The fatal incident on a Southwest Airlines flight on Tuesday has sparked a safety debate, with the Federal Aviation Administration preparing to order far-reaching inspections of the engine type believed to be responsible for the accident.

The CFM56 engine on Southwest Flight 1380 blew apart over Pennsylvania on Tuesday, about 20 minutes after the Dallas, Texas-bound flight left New York’s LaGuardia Airport with 149 people on board. The explosion sent shrapnel ripping into the fuselage of the Boeing 737-700 plane and shattered a window. A woman who was sucked out of the shattered window mid-flight died from her injuries. Other passengers were injured when shrapnel shot through the plane’s interior.

