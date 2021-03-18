Air taxi startup Volocopter eyes fresh capital, SPAC an option: CEO

FILE PHOTO: A Volocopter air taxi performs a demonstration in Singapore, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim

BERLIN (Reuters) - German air taxi startup Volocopter plans to raise fresh funds from investors, its Chief Executive Florian Reuter said on Thursday, adding that a deal to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) was one option.

Volocopter just this month tapped investors led by U.S. asset manager Blackrock for 200 million euros ($239 million) in backing as it seeks certification for its battery-powered flying taxi.

“We expect to need more money in the future,” Reuter said in an interview. “You can expect us to continue raising money going forward.”