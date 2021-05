May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. rental car company Avis Budget Group Inc on Monday posted a bigger first-quarter loss, as fewer people traveled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net loss came in at $170 million, or $2.43 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $158 million, or $2.16 per share, last year. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)