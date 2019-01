STOCKHOLM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South African media and e-commerce group Naspers is nearing a deal to take full control of Russia’s largest generalist classifieds platform Avito by buying the remaining 32 percent it does not already own, sources told Reuters.

The deal could be announced as soon as Monday, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity since the talks were confidential. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt, editing by Louise Heavens)