UK's Aviva to retain Singapore, China operations

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc, a London-listed life and general insurer, said on Monday it will retain its operations in Singapore and China, adding that it would continue to explore options for its businesses in three other Asian countries.

Aviva, which issued the statement in response to media speculations over its Asian businesses, said it decided to retain its Singapore operations despite takeover offers.

The company, however, said it was looking at strategic options for its operations in Vietnam, Indonesia and Hong Kong, where the recent pro-democratic protests have threatened the territory’s identity as one of Asia’s major financial centres. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)