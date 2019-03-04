Aviva names Tulloch as new CEO

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc has appointed Maurice Tulloch as its new chief executive officer with immediate effect, Britain’s second biggest insurer said on Monday.

Company Chairman Adrian Montague, who had temporarily stepped in as CEO, will revert to his role as non-executive chairman.

Maurice joined Aviva in 1992 and was appointed to the board in June 2017.

He was heading Aviva’s international insurance business and had responsibility for Aviva’s life insurance and general insurance operations in France, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Turkey and India.

He was previously CEO of Aviva UK and Ireland General Insurance, one of the largest businesses in the Aviva group. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Jason Neely)