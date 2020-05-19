Ex-Lloyds finance chief George Culmer takes Aviva Chairman role

May 19 (Reuters) - Aviva on Tuesday named former Lloyds Banking Group finance chief George Culmer as its chairman, as the British insurer grapples with the fallout of the coronavirus crisis.

Culmer, who helped navigate Lloyds through its return to private ownership, oversaw the return of its dividend and recent expansion into wealth management, also previously served as chief financial officer at RSA Insurance.

Aviva, whose shares have plunged 42% so far this year, also faces investor calls to break up the company. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, editing by Sinead Cruise)