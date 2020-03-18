Aviva Investors suspends UK property fund amid market volatility

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - British asset manager Aviva Investors said on Wednesday it had suspended trading in its UK property fund after market volatility made it difficult to value the fund’s assets.

“Although there is sufficient liquidity in the Fund, we have acted to safeguard the interests of all our investors by suspending dealing in the Fund with immediate effect. We will look to lift the suspension as soon as it is appropriate,” the company said.

The move by Aviva follows similar action from Kames Capital and Janus Henderson on Tuesday.