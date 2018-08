Aug 20 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, on Monday named Mark Meiklejon to lead its newly-formed real asset investment specialists team.

Meiklejon has previously led private market global investment specialist teams at Standard Life Investments.

Aviva Investors Real Assets was formed in May to bring together real estate, infrastructure, structured finance and private debt under a single operating structure. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti)