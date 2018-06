June 13 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, said it has appointed Maria Cassisi to head its North American client services, effective June 13.

Cassisi, who comes with eight years of experience at Standard Life Investments, will be based in Chicago and report to Tom Meyers, executive director, head of Americas client solutions. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)