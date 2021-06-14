CORRECTED-David Cumming to leave Aviva Investors, other equity roles at risk

(Corrects Versey’s job title in second paragraph)

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - David Cumming, chief investment officer for equities at Aviva Investors, is to leave the firm, and other roles in the equity fund management team are also at risk, the fund management unit of the British insurer said on Monday.

The shake-up follows the appointment in January of Mark Versey as Aviva Investors’ chief executive officer.

The announcement comes as activist investor Cevian said last week it had taken a 5% stake in Aviva and called on it to return 5 billion pounds ($7.06 billion)to shareholders and cut costs. ($1 = 0.7085 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)