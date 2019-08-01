Financials
August 1, 2019 / 1:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

British insurer Aviva looking to sell Asia business - sources

1 Min Read

HONG KONG/LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - British life and general insurer Aviva is looking to sell its Asia business, valuing the unit at more than $2 billion, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Aviva is working with a financial adviser on a possible sale, with a formal process likely to begin in the fourth quarter, the sources said.

There is no certainty of a sale, which will depend on the outcome of a review of the Asian business to be completed by the end of this quarter, the sources said.

Aviva declined to comment. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Carolyn Cohn; editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below