Aviva's UK insurance boss to step down, management review to begin

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva said on Wednesday that Andy Briggs, head of its UK insurance business, was stepping down from the company, just weeks after missing out on its top job to newly installed Chief Executive Maurice Tulloch.

Briggs will remain with the insurer until October 23 to support an orderly transition, Aviva said in a statement.

He joined the Board of Aviva in April 2015 to lead its enlarged UK Life business following the takeover of Friends Life where he served as Group Chief Executive.

Angela Darlington, currently Aviva’s Group Chief Risk Officer, will become interim chief executive of UK Insurance, subject to regulatory approval.

Aviva also said Tulloch would lead a review of the UK businesses to ensure “the appropriate management structure” going forward. (Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Huw Jones)