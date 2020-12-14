Aviva to sell Vietnam unit to ManuLife

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva is to sell its Vietnamese business to Canadian insurer ManuLife it said on Monday.

Aviva did not give a price for the cash sale of the life insurance business, but said the deal would increase its net asset value and Solvency II surplus by around 100 million pounds ($133.67 million).

Aviva is looking to sell its businesses in continental Europe and Asia, to focus on key markets of Britain, Ireland and Canada. ($1 = 0.7481 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)