Aug 29 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors, the asset management business of Aviva Plc, on Wednesday named Sue Jarvis as director of retail asset management.

Jarvis would focus on leasing redesign and customer relationship management, in addition to the management of a portfolio of retail assets across the UK.

Jarvis, who would be based in London, had previously served as group property director at New Look. (Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)