LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - British life and general insurer Aviva has simplified its business into five operating divisions and is selling its stake in its Hong Kong business to co-investor Hillhouse Capital, it said on Wednesday ahead of a capital markets day.

Aviva is committed to its progressive dividend policy and sees 2019 operating profit “broadly in line with management expectations,” it said. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Editing by Lawrence White)