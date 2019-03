LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva on Thursday posted a 2 percent rise in full-year operating profit, boosted by gains in its life insurance business.

Aviva, which offers a range of insurance products from car to pet and home, said operating profit across its business was 3.12 billion pounds in the year to end-December, up from 3.06 billion pounds in the year earlier. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)