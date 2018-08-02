FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 6:18 AM / in 3 hours

Aviva H1 operating profit down 2 pct, confident on outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Multi-line insurer Aviva on Thursday posted a 2 percent dip in first-half operating profit, hit by the impact of divestitures, challenging market conditions in Canadian motor insurance and a significant increase in weather related claims.

Operating profit in the six months to end-June was 1.44 billion pounds ($1.89 billion), it said in a statement, compared with 1.47 billion pounds a year earlier.

However, operating earnings per share rose by 4 percent, beating some analyst estimates, and the company said it remained confident of reaching its goal of greater than 5 percent growth in operating earnings per share in 2018. ($1 = 0.7630 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Sinead Cruise)

