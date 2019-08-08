Financials
August 8, 2019 / 6:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Aviva reviews Asia business, H1 operating profit rises 1%

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - British life and general insurer Aviva said on Thursday it was reviewing its Asia business as it posted a forecast-beating 1% rise in first-half operating profit.

Last week, sources told Reuters that Aviva is considering selling its Asia business at a valuation of more than $2 billion, following a review of the business due by the end of September.

Britain’s second-largest insurer said operating profit rose to 1.45 billion pounds ($1.76 billion) in the first half of the year from 1.44 billion pounds a year earlier, a slightly better performance than the 1.43 billion pounds predicted in a company-supplied analyst forecast.

$1 = 0.8219 pounds Reporting by Lena Masri; editing by Simon Jessop

