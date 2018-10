Oct 1 (Reuters) - Asset manager Aviva Investors said on Monday it appointed Susan Schmidt as head of U.S. Equities.

Schmidt, who has over 25 years of experience in the investment industry, will be based in Chicago and report to Chief Investment Officer David Cumming. Before joining the asset management unit of Aviva Plc, Schmidt spent three years as a senior portfolio manager at Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (Reporting by John Benny)