April 17, 2019 / 12:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Avoiding licensing fees not grounds for vicarious liability in copyright infringement case

Barbara Grzincic

A federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned a jury’s verdicts of vicarious and willful copyright infringement against a financial-services consultant whose website developer uploaded three photos without obtaining a license for them.

Deciding a question of first impression for all the circuits, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that avoidance of licensing fees, does not establish the “direct financial benefit” required for a finding of vicarious copyright infringement.

