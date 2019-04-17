Avoiding licensing fees not grounds for vicarious liability in copyright infringement case

A federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned a jury’s verdicts of vicarious and willful copyright infringement against a financial-services consultant whose website developer uploaded three photos without obtaining a license for them.

Deciding a question of first impression for all the circuits, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that avoidance of licensing fees, does not establish the “direct financial benefit” required for a finding of vicarious copyright infringement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2UHPFOj