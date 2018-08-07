China's HNA in talks to sell $2 bln of Avolon stake to Orix - Bloomberg

Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's HNA Group Co Ltd is in advanced talks to sell a minority stake in its aircraft-leasing business Avolon Holdings Ltd to Japan's Orix Corp in a deal that could be worth more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/2AO9WID on Tuesday.

Orix is looking to buy a 25 percent to 30 percent stake in Avolon, Bloomberg said, citing a source, adding that there were also other suitors for the Avolon stake.

Orix has its fully owned aircraft-leasing business called Orix Aviation, which is based in Dublin.

Avolon, which has its headquarters in Dublin, is owned by Bohai Capital, which in turn is majority controlled by HNA Group.

HNA is keen that it gets full price for the stake sale, sources told Reuters earlier this month.

The Chinese aviation-to-financial services firm has been offloading assets and its stakes in companies such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts and Spain’s NH Hotel Group SA as part of a wider reorganisation.

A spokesman for Tokyo-based Orix declined to comment. HNA was not immediately available for comment. There was no immediate response from Avolon to Reuters queries sent outside office hours. (Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)