SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian makeup brand Natura Cosmeticos SA said on Wednesday it is in advanced talks to acquire U.S. group Avon Products Inc via a share swap.

In a statement, Natura said the two parties are negotiating the final details of the deal, but cautioned that agreement may not be reached. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)