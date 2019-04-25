Brazil's Natura says it is still in talks for a deal with Avon

SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetics firm Natura Cosmeticos SA on Thursday said in a statement that it is still in talks for a deal with Avon Products Inc , the company that controls Avon’s operations outside North America.

In its statement, Natura declined to comment on the deal announced on Thursday in which Cerberus Capital and Avon sold the private North America unit for $125 million. Natura shares rose 9 percent, to 48.86 reais, after the deal announcement. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Leslie Adler)