Avon Products quarterly sales miss estimates

May 2 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc reported first-quarter sales that missed Wall Street expectations on Thursday, hit by dwindling demand for its beauty products.

The company reporter a bigger loss of $32.7 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a loss of $20.3 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 15 percent to $1.19 billion, missing analysts’ estimates of $1.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Jaslein Mahil and Soundarya J in Bengaluru)