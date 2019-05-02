Company News
May 2, 2019 / 10:51 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Avon Products quarterly sales miss estimates

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc reported first-quarter sales that missed Wall Street expectations on Thursday, hit by dwindling demand for its beauty products.

The company reporter a bigger loss of $32.7 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a loss of $20.3 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 15 percent to $1.19 billion, missing analysts’ estimates of $1.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Jaslein Mahil and Soundarya J in Bengaluru)

