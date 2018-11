Nov 1 (Reuters) - Avon Products’ third-quarter profit surged as the U.S. cosmetics maker recorded a tax benefit in Brazil.

Net income attributable to Avon rose to $114.5 million or 21 cents per share in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $12.5 million or 1 cent per share a year earlier.

Total revenue remained flat at $1.42 billion. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)