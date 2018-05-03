CORRECTED-Avon loss narrows, sales rise on growing demand for fragrances

(Corrects to remove analysts’ estimate for sales in last paragraph as the figure is not comparable with reported net sales)

May 3 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Avon Products reported a smaller quarterly loss and higher sales on Thursday, buoyed by growing demand for its anti-aging creams and fragrances.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $20.3 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from a loss of $36.5 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 1 percent to $1.31 billion. (Reporting by Jaslein Mahil; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)