May 3, 2018 / 10:54 AM / in 2 hours

CORRECTED-Avon loss narrows, sales rise on growing demand for fragrances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove analysts’ estimate for sales in last paragraph as the figure is not comparable with reported net sales)

May 3 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Avon Products reported a smaller quarterly loss and higher sales on Thursday, buoyed by growing demand for its anti-aging creams and fragrances.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $20.3 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from a loss of $36.5 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 1 percent to $1.31 billion. (Reporting by Jaslein Mahil; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

