Company News
February 14, 2019 / 11:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Cosmetics maker Avon quarterly revenue misses estimates

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc reported lower-than-expected total revenue and a quarterly loss, hurt by dwindling demand for its beauty products and decreasing numbers of its sales representatives.

Net loss attributable to the company was $77.6 million, or 19 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a profit of $91.5 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 11 percent to $1.40 billion, missing the average analysts’ estimate of $1.43 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Jaslein Mahil; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

