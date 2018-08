Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Avon Products reported a 6 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by weakness in Latin America and Asia.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $36.1 million, or 9 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $45.5 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s net sales fell to $1.27 billion from $1.35 billion. (Reporting by Jaslein Mahil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)