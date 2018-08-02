FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 11:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Avon Products posts surprise loss, shares fall 8 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds estimates, second-quarter details, share move)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc reported a surprise quarterly loss on Thursday, hurt by a trucker strike in Brazil that delayed shipments, and fewer sales representatives across the board, sending its shares down 8 percent in premarket trading.

Sales in south Latin America, which includes Brazil, fell 8 percent to $516.1 million in the second quarter.

Active Representatives, or sales representatives who go door-to-door direct-selling its cosmetics and creams, declined 4 percent for the second straight quarter.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $36.1 million, or 9 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $45.5 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted net loss was $7.8 million, compared with a profit of $3.29 million estimated by Wall Street analysts.

Excluding one-time items, Avon reported a loss of 3 cents per share, missing analysts’ average estimate of breakeven, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue fell 3 percent to $1.35 billion, missing analysts’ estimate of $1.39 billion. (Reporting by Jaslein Mahil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

