MOSCOW, June 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s technical standards agency said on Wednesday it had been informed about the voluntary recall by Avtovaz of 38,808 Lada 4x4 cars sold since June 2017.

The reason for the recall was a possible problem with the cars’ electric generator, Rosstandart said in a statement. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Keith Weir)