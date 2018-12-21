Avvo scores a win in New York false-advertising case

A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed a potential nationwide class action that accused a popular online marketing website for lawyers of disguising the fact that it enhances the profiles of attorneys who pay it to do so.

U.S. District Judge John Koeltl ruled on Wednesday that Avvo Inc’s paid-for descriptions of lawyers as “pros,” “the best” or “the right attorney” were “subjective, commendatory statements; in other words, mere puffery” – not false advertising that violates the federal Lanham Act.

